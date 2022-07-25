South superstar Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest celebrities emerging from the South Indian industry. Making his debut in Bollywood with the movie Liger the actor has made fans excited for the movie’s release. While the actor is making headlines for the movie, he’s also being judged and scrutinized for his recent appearance during the trailer launch.

For the unversed, Vijay donned a black tee, khaki cargo and just a simple slipper ‘chappal’ and now the internet is divided over his fashion. While many found it to be super cool to come so normally dressed yet look stunning, some found it to be cheap. Recently Television industry’s controversial queen Rakhi Sawant also made a sly comment on the way Vijay appeared for the promotional event. Check it out.

As per a video by Viral Bhayani which is doing rounds on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted in a media interaction, where she was joined by her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in the latter half. The reason why Adil entered the video late was that he was shy to appear in front of the media wearing chappals. At that moment Rakhi made a troll comment on Vijay Deverakonda reminding Adil that the Liger actor wore slippers to his big trailer launch event.

In the video, Rakhi Sawant is heard saying, “Karan Johar ki party mein woh jo hero hai na Vijay (Vijay Deverakonda) yaar woh 150-200 Rs ki chappal pahen ke aaya tha.” The actress continued, “Karan Johar ki film mein, Liger pe promotion mein 200 Rs ki chappal pahen ke aaya tha lekin kitna bada hero hai, mera hero (Adil) bi kam nahi hai,” as her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani entered into the frame.

Now after Rakhi’s sly dig went viral on the social media platform, fans took it to the comments section to bash the actress for her words. One fan said, “Teri aukat kya hai vijay ke samne…woh koi vijay bolti hai…khali dimag wali aurat”. Another fan said, “80000 ke chappal hai tera ghar jayega ismai teraaa ghar ismai jayegaa…..”. While one fan wrote, “Tum jaise 100 ayenge 😂 “, another mentioned, “Vijay devarkonda kharid lenga inko”.

Meanwhile, Liger is set to hit the big screens on 25th August 2022. The movie will be directed by Puri Jagannadh and will see Vijay Deverakonda alongside Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson and many more.

