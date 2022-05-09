Vijay Deverakonda is currently one of the most popular and bankable actors in Indian cinema. Although he was quite known in the South industry, he came into the limelight after working in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy. He didn’t get fame overnight, the actor had his fair share of struggles. As the actor turned 33 today, Vijay in one of the interviews had spoken about facing family pressure to quit acting and do some decent job. He even revealed how his family became supportive.

The actor made his acting debut in a 2011 romantic comedy Nuvvila, later he did supporting roles in films such as Life is Beautiful and Yevade Subramanyam. However, his first lead role in Pelli Choopulu helped him gain popularity and later he started working in a number of commercially successful films.

Back in 2015, Vijay Deverakonda in a conversation with Star Maa Music’s show Young Star spoke about his initial struggle. He spoke about how his family was sceptical about his acting career and wanted to settle for a decent job. However, he also revealed his family was supportive after the success of Yevade Subramanyam.

Vijay Deverakonda said, “Pressure was building up at home during that gap years. I was a good student in college. I used to spend a lot of time outside the class. And I paid a lot of penalties for attendance shortage. But, I was good with my studies. I topped in exams. So my family was like when he is so good with his studies, why does he want to get into the movies? Unless I keep doing some work, the family would keep quiet knowing at least I’m busy doing something.”

He added, “When there was no work, my sister slowly started to ask questions like Vijay what’s next? She used to ask whether I wanted to pursue my MBA. And she also started sending job applications. And she followed that up with phone calls. I was under a lot of pressure as everyone in the family was concerned about my future. Finally, after Yevade Subramanyam, my family has become very supportive (of my ambition).”

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger with Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson. He’ll be also seen in Shiva Nirvana’s next movie, which also stars Samantha and JGM with Pooja Hegde.

