Actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most bankable members of the south as well the Bollywood industry. After her debut in the Kannada film Gilli which was the remake of Selvaraghavan’s 7G Rainbow Colony, Rakul paved her way to success.

Even after enjoying a massive fan following from around the world, Rakul was once called a ‘stick’ in Tollywood because she was underweight. In fact, after giving in and gaining weight, when she arrived in Bollywood, she was asked to lose pounds. These are some weird body standards.

Recently when Rakul Preet Singh appeared on actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s chat show Shape of You, the actress spoke about how the subject of weight in divas differs from Bollywood to South Indian movies. When Shilpa recalled that she was asked to put on a few kilos for a south movie Rakul shared, “When I debuted, Samantha (Ruth Prabhu) and Kajal (Aggarwal) were already stars, and they were fit. I think people became conscious about how they look on the screen because the content was being consumed everywhere.”

Rakul Preet Singh added, “But when I debuted, I was told I am too thin. People would call me ‘stick’ and I would say ‘no’. But after two-three years I gave in also.” Continuing the topic the Runway 34 actress also shared her experience when she came to Mumbai. The actress explained, “When I came to Mumbai and I started auditioning at the age of 20, I was told that I will have to lose weight because that was the standard of Bombay. But I didn’t have access or understanding since I was a kid.”

The actress also said that for appearing alongside Ajay Devgn in De De Pyar De “I lost 10 kgs in 50 days, and I didn’t think I was 10 kgs overweight, but I was.”

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen on the big screen alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in Runway 34. The movie was directed by Ajay Devgn and was created on a budget of 65 crores INR.

