Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo have been dating for a while now and are often spotted at brunch and dinner dates together. Yesterday, the couple attended Huma Qureshi’s Eid bash and got trolled for their ethnic attire by netizens on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Eid parties are in full swing in Bollywood. From Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Sharma Khan and Aayush Sharma throwing a grand party on Eid to now Huma’s, Bollywood celebrities never miss an opportunity to enjoy their hearts out.

Both Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani attended Huma Qureshi’s Eid Bash and looked their stylish best. Rakul wore a bright blue kurta with an intricated golden work at the neckline and paired it with bottle green coloured palazzo pants. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and kept her tresses open with a middle parting.

Jackky Bhagnani on the other hand wore an asymmetrical yellow kurta that he styled with a pair of black trousers. Take a look at their pictures and video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

They look absolute cuties together.

Reacting to their video, a user on Instagram commented, “Jacky ko kuch nahi mila toh rakul ka suit pehen aya.” Another user commented, “I think they exchanged each other’s kurtas!” A third user commented, “Dono ne apne kurta ek dukaan se liye hain 😀” A fourth user commented, “Flop industry k flop log ..😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani getting trolled for their outfit at Huma Qureshi’s Eid bash? Tell us in the comments below.

