Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film also stars Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Now, the actor has come to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film and can be seen indulging in fun banter with Ranveer over Deepika Padukone. Scroll below to read the scoop.

We have often seen Bollywood celebrities coming to TKSS to promote their films. Deepika is a regular visitor on the show and is also good friends with the comedian. Now, Sony TV has shared a promo of fun banter between Kapil and Ranveer and it’s too good to miss out on.

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Sony TV captioned it, “Samjhe @kapilsharma, @ranveersingh aur @deepikapadukone aapki shaadi mein yunhi ek saath nahin aaye the! 🤣 Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

The trailer starts with Kapil Sharma asking Ranveer Singh about Deepika Padukone and how is she. Adding to this Archana Puran Singh asks the comedian to call Deepika his ‘Bhabhi’ and said, “Bhabhi ji kaisi hain (How’s my sister-in-law)?” Ranveer immediately quipped and added, “10 sal se iski Deepu, Deepu main bhi dekh raha hu, isiliye jab Kapil ki shadi hui thi, maine kaha, ‘Baby, tu aur main saath chalenge’ (I have been seeing Kapil flirting with Deepika since a decade, so when he was getting married, I told her, Baby, you and I will go together).”

Take a look at the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Later the channel shared another promo which were really entertaining and featured Krushna Abhishek as Sapna. Take a look at them below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Are you guys excited to watch Ranveer Singh gracing The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments below.

