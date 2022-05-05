As much as Janhvi Kapoor loves acting, she also loves to work out and is very particular about her fitness regime. Her social media is proof that she loves to stay fit, exercise regularly and eat healthy food. Earlier today, the beauty was papped leaving her gym wearing activewear and got trolled for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Besides, Janhvi’s acting skills, she’s also known for her amazing fashion sense. The Gen Z star never misses a chance to leave an impression with her fashion wardrobe and is always updated with the latest trends. Coming back to her gym look today, the beauty looked pretty as usual.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a blue pastel ribbed crop top and paired it with nude coloured leggings. As she walked out of her gym wearing flip flops, she can be seen holding a pair of shoes in her hands and graciously smiling at the paps.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen bare face donning a ponytail and is casually walking towards her car in the video. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Janhvi’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Pehle acchi lagti thi yr .. faltu hi workout kr k bigad liya kudh ko.” Another user commented, “Aaj kal ka actor movie se zaada gym main dikta hai😂😂” A third user commented, “Flop actress flop industry .. bas photo click karte raho inki tum log 😂😂😂😂😂 peeche peeche ghumte raho inke ..” A fourth user commented, “Why dont they have their own gym at home , they r rich.”

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor getting trolled for her gym attire? Tell us in the comments below.

