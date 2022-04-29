Legendary actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak, a remake of the Marathi film Sairat. Since then she has appeared in films like Gunjan Saxena, Roohi, and Ghost Stories. The actress has interesting films lined up in her kitty.

Her fan following is also increasing day by day. Being born in a film family, the actress also leads a luxurious lifestyle. Much like every celebrity in the B-Town, she has a penchant for luxurious cars and she is often snapped by the paparazzi cruising around the city. Let’s take a look at some of the swanky cars she owns.

Mercedes GLE 250D

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mercedese gle coule (@_mercedes_gle_coupe_)

Janhvi Kapoor owned Mercedes GLE 250D is priced at Rs 67.15 lakh in India. The luxurious SUV comes with a 2.0 litre 4 cylinder inline diesel engine that generates 201 bhp and 500 nm of torque with a fuel efficiency of 17.9 kmpl, as reported by Auto Bizz. It can go from zero to 100 in 8.6 seconds.

BMW X5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMW X5 G05 (@bmwx5g05)

The German car is one of the much-loved luxury sedans by Bollywood stars. The car runs on a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that can generate a maximum power of 261 bhp and a peak torque of 620 Nm. As per Cardekho.com, the luxury sedan can go from zero to 100 in 6.5 seconds. Kapoor’s luxury car is priced at Rs 95.90 lakh.

Mercedes Benz S-Class

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S CLASS (@mercedesbenz_s_class_)

Another Mercs in Janhvi Kapoor’s garage. The luxury coupe comes with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine which generates 258 bhp and 628 nm of torque. Priced at a whopping Rs 1.62 crore, the sedan offers fuel efficiency of 11 kmpl and can swift from zero to 100 in 7.8 seconds.

Mercedes Maybach S560

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MM Performance & Accessories (@mmperformancedesign)

The luxury coupe owned by the Kapoor lass offers some of the enviable features that we can only dream of. Mercedes Maybach S560 has features like seat massagers, rear-seat entertainment units, panoramic sunroof, mini freezer and ambient lighting, and more. As per Carwale, the luxurious sedan can be bought at Rs 1.94 crore. It offers a 4.0-litre V8 diesel engine which generates 469 bhp and 700 nm of torque.

