Time and again we have seen celebrities getting subjected to trolls for every move they make, every step they take. Be it about their clothes, their opinion, their films or their career, celebs often take social media by storm sometimes for negative reasons as well. On the other hand, we have also seen, Bollywood stars reacting to the criticism they receive on social media and getting trolled. The latest star to open up about the same is Janhvi Kapoor.

The Dostana 2 actress who was recently in news for getting trolled for wearing Manish Malhotra’s sequined dress. Here’s what she has to say about it.

Janhvi Kapoor recently graced a reputed magazine Filmfare’s cover page. The actress stunned the cover wearing a blue and dark grey bralette with blue pyjamas. Letting her hair down, the actress seems to be lying on the floor or in a garden. During her interview with the magazine, the actress spilled the beans on many things including getting trolled.

Speaking to Filmfare she said that she’s sometimes surprised and taken aback by double standards. Janhvi Kapoor said, “I have become increasingly indifferent to it. But time and again, I think I’m always a little surprised and taken aback by just the double standards sometimes. And how bitter some people can be, but then again, it’s not a big deal.”

Janhvi Kapoor also opened up about her equation with step siblings- Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. She told Filmfare, “I think having Arjun Bhaiya and Anshula Didi as a part of our lives has made us more secure and stronger individuals. For the lack of a better word, I feel more wholesome. At a later stage in life, we got two more siblings. I don’t know who else can say that and I think that I’m extremely lucky and it doesn’t get better than that.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline. The actress will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mili which are the official Hindi remakes of Tamil and Malayalam films. That apart she also has Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao on her plate and she’s currently filming Bawaal with Varun Dhawan which is helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

