Friday collections of 11.56 crores and then a huge jump on Saturday to bring in 18.25 crores – That’s the kind of score that KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) earned for itself, courtesy of huge footfalls that are continuing to be evidenced on a daily basis. The film is just not slowing down and even the release of Jersey isn’t making any difference to its run.

What makes the box office records special for KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is that even to date the film is averaging around 30 crores per day, what with

298.44 crores were collected in a matter of just 10 days. This is tremendous indeed and the run rate so far is also next only to Baahubali: The Conclusion, which continued to run riot for weeks in succession to gain an entry into the 500 Crore Club. The Saturday jump has now confirmed that the KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) will surpass the lifetime score of Dangal and eventually go past the 400 crores mark.

No one, just no one, could have ever expected before the release that the film could end up doing this kind of business. However, it is happening now and history is being created. One just hopes that the good run at the box office continues for movies to release as well and Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 take this trend forward.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

