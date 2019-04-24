Avengers: Endgame VS Baahubali: The Conclusion, Sanju & 3 Others – 128 Crores Is The 1st Weekend Target!

With just 2 days remaining for arrival, Avengers: Endgame is set to take theatres by storm in India. Speaking of the buzz, the movie is one of the highly anticipated releases of recent times. Reportedly, it is learnt that Endgame has surpassed big ticket releases like Thugs Of Hindostan, Tiger Zinda Hai and predecessor Avengers: Infinity War, in terms of advance bookings across the country. Also, it is touted to cross the advance ticket sales of Baahubali: The Conclusion.

With the kind of buzz and advance booking sales, Avengers: Endgame is ensured to rake a record-breaking start by surpassing mighty openers in India and is very much in the race to amass a mammoth figure over the opening weekend.

Speaking about the opening weekend (3 days), let’s recall the Bollywood’s highest grossers, Avengers: Endgame will be aiming to surpass:

Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi)

Owing to the grand success of Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion garnered a tremendous pre-release hype, which enabled it to clock the thunderous start of 41 crores. Backed by extraordinary reviews and word-of-mouth, the movie fetched a total of 128 crores in its normal 3-day weekend.

Sanju

Based on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju had its share of curiosity with Ranbir Kapoor leading the show. Released on normal Friday, Sanju exceeded the expectations by collecting 34.75 crores on opening day and 120.06 crores in 3 days.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai saw an unprecedented buzz as it marked the second collaboration of Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar after a grand success of Sultan. Expectedly, the action thriller bagged a monumental start of 34.10 crores, further the positive word-of-mouth and Christmas vacation helped the movie to collect 114.93 crores.

Happy New Year

Farah Khan’s heist comedy Happy New Year saw the successful pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Being a Diwali release, the movie collected record-breaking figures of 44.97 crores on opening day and ended up with 108.86 crores over the 3-day weekend.

Dhoom 3

Aamir Khan joining the lavish franchise was always an intriguing factor, which translated in the numbers as it clocked the opening day of 36 crores and further kept up the momentum by collecting 107 crores.

Last year, Avengers: Infinity War which released in over 2000 screens saw an opening of 31.30 crores and further collected a total of 94.30 crores during the weekend. While considering the increased screen count and record-breaking pre-booking sales, Infinity War is likely to be surpassed with a considerable margin, it will be interesting to see if Avengers: Endgame to make its ways amongst the above mentioned weekend grossers.

