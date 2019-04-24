Avengers: Endgame LATEST UPDATE: Makers To Pay Tribute To Stan Lee With His BTS Video Post Release!

The unfortunate death of comic writer, Stan Lee, the legend behind Marvel Universe left fans along with the team in grief. Although, he would indeed always remain in our hearts, Marvel Studios is coming up with a much deserved tribute to him in a never-done-before style! After the release of Avengers: Endgame, a BTS video of all his cameos in several Marvel movies has been planned and here’s all you need to know about it!

The news has been confirmed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We’ve put a video together. We’ve never done this before, a behind-the-scenes of every cameo. All the B-roll that was shot and his stand-ups there. His passing was very emotional for all of us, but it suddenly all came back to me just when I watched it,” he revealed.

The video is being said to be possibly an extra along with Avengers: Endgame‘s release for home viewing.

Feige also revealed how in the entire time span that he’s been with Lee, the later had sent him one voice mail which he has saved till date. “He left me a voicemail once, in 2004 or something. I’d never gotten a voicemail from Stan Lee, and I kept it for years until I think the phone disintegrated. But it was: ‘Fearless Feige! Stan Lee here .’ I listened to it over and over and over. That’s what he was always like always supportive,” he said.

We can’t wait to watch this video. Avengers: Endgame is coming to an end, but there couldn’t be a better ending to it than this! Do y’all agree?

