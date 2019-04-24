Avengers: Endgame Box Office DESTRUCTING Advance Booking Records: Surpasses Salman Khan & Aamir Khan’s Biggies!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office DESTRUCTION has already begun even before the release and the advance tickets are already sold out at maximum centres. That’s not all, this superhero-union-saga is creating some major records as far as the pre-release buzz is concerned.

It has crossed the numbers of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan-Katrina Kaif’s Thugs Of Hindostan in the advance tickets numbers. As per the reports, the finale instalment has crossed these Bollywood biggies and is all set to cross the biggest cinematic rage of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi).

Also, because of Hollywood’s restriction of releasing movies in just 4K theaters, there have been certain restrictions in the screen count. If that wouldn’t have been an exception, it had the chance to cross the advance-booking numbers of 2.0 too. There are still just a little less than two days remaining for the release and the booking will go only north from here.

Yesterday we learnt how booking sites got crashed while booking the tickets of Avengers: Endgame. BookMyShow witnessed a peak of 18 tickets per second, even before the film releases in cinemas on April 26 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Ashish Saksena, Chief Operating Officer – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said in a statement issued on Monday evening: “We expect ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to break more records as cinemas continue to open the advance bookings.”

“Avengers: Endgame” is the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest after “Captain Marvel”, which released last month.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson, amongst others.

“‘Avengers: Endgame‘ is not just a movie, it’s an epic culmination of a decade-long journey which the fans have taken with us across 22 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The phenomenal interest shown by audiences across the country, is testament of how this is one of the most anticipated movies for the fans and we can’t wait for them to watch it,” said Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

