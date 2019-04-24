The country is still mourning legend Sridevi’s unfortunate death who drowned in the bathtub in a Dubai Hotel, where she had gone for nephew’s wedding! One person amidst everyone who still was in shock yet dilemma to what should be his next step was Arjun Kapoor. The entire world knows that Arjun wouldn’t speak to his step sisters, mother or in fact his own father after mother Mona Shourie Kapoor’s death. Here’s exactly what happened on his side!

Arjun Kapoor in a conversation with SpotBoyE recalled the entire situation. He revealed calling his aunt, Archana Shourie, to ask what he should do. He shared, I couldn’t keep thinking what people would think of me. I did what I felt was right. If I had collected too much opinion, it would have been just manipulative and without any emotions. The only person I called was my mausi (Archana Shourie). She supported me. She said ‘Do what you think is right’. And yes, I consulted Anshula too.”

He further revealed how he felt the circumstance was really not the favourable one to bring the family together. “It was a very unfortunate circumstance that brought people together to figure out how can they can support and help each other, to form and maintain an equilibrium in each other’s lives. Anshula and I will always be there for Janhvi and Khushi whenever needed. It has been very tough on them. Until then, they had led a nurtured and sheltered life. I want to be a supportive brother to them.

Furthermore, Arjun candidly shared how his mom would’ve wanted him to do the same. “Even my mom would have wanted it this way, and not that I was doing a heroic act… My mom loved my father; she would have wanted me to be around my father in that moment of crisis, she would have wanted his near and dear ones to be near him,” India’s Most Wanted actor said.

About how he is bonding with sisters Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi, he revealed that he’s still exploring the process.”I am still discovering her(Janhvi) and Khushi both, it’s a process. I crack some jokes, they laugh on some and they don’t laugh on some,” he added.

