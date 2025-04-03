Anil Kapoor is one of the biggest names in Bollywood history and has always been known for his commitment to roles. Throughout his illustrious career, he has played numerous characters but there was one particular decision that left both him and his audience in shock. The actor, who has sported a signature moustache for most of his career, made a bold choice to shave it off for Yash Chopra’s 1991 film Lamhe.

Starring alongside Sridevi, Kapoor took on a character that required a fresh look, a decision that did not sit well with audiences at the time. The film was a box-office disappointment upon its release, largely due to its unconventional storyline. However, Kapoor believes that his changed appearance also played a role in how the film was received. Decades later, Lamhe has found appreciation as a cult classic, but Kapoor still recalls the reaction to his look with amusement and introspection.

Why Anil Kapoor Believes Losing His Moustache Affected Lamhe

Anil Kapoor has had his fair share of transformations throughout his career, but his decision to go clean-shaven for Lamhe was met with immediate backlash. “I just felt naked when I did Lamhe, to be honest with you,” Kapoor admitted to Bombay Times (Via The Indian Express). “People were shocked. It was not a very positive reaction.”

At the time, Kapoor had established himself as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars with hits like Ram Lakhan (1989), Tezaab (1988), and Mr. India (1987). His rugged, moustached look had become synonymous with his on-screen persona. So, when Lamhe presented him in a completely new light, fans weren’t ready for the change. “People who had loved my films felt, ‘No, we want him to look a particular way,’” Kapoor said.

However, Kapoor had no regrets about the decision. He was drawn to the film’s unique narrative and trusted the vision of Yash Chopra. While he acknowledges that the story itself was ahead of its time, he firmly believes that his clean-shaven look also contributed to the film’s lackluster reception. Despite its initial failure, Lamhe has stood the test of time, gaining recognition as one of Bollywood’s finest films. Kapoor knew from the beginning that the film would eventually find its audience. “I knew it’s going to stand the test of time. It has long legs,” he said.

