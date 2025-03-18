Many stories in the film industry revolve around marriages that never happened and a similar incident was linked to legendary actress Sridevi.

Veteran Tollywood actor Murali Mohan was a popular star in the 80s and 90s. He began his acting career in 1973 and gained recognition with films like Jagame Maya and Tirupati directed by Dasari Narayana Rao. He became a well-known figure in Telugu cinema with over 350 films to his credit excelling in lead and supporting roles.

Murali Mohan apart from acting expanded his career into politics and business. He ventured into real estate and even served as a Member of Parliament (MP). Despite his achievements in various fields, he remained connected to the film industry and actively participated in social and entertainment events.

In a recent interview Murali Mohan shared an unexpected revelation about Sridevi. He recalled an incident from his early career when Sridevi’s mother wanted him to marry her daughter. She even visited his house with Sridevi hoping to discuss the proposal.

At that time, Sridevi was a budding actress, while Murali Mohan was already an established hero. However he was already married and had two children. When Sridevi’s mother learned about his family life, she immediately dropped the idea. Until now only a few senior industry members knew about this incident but Murali Mohan’s recent revelation brought it to light.

Eventually Sridevi married Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Janhvi Kapoor has become a rising actress and is currently working on major projects including RC16 with Ram Charan.

