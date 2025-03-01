Sridevi remains one of Indian cinema’s most iconic and celebrated actresses. With a career spanning five decades, she captivated audiences with her versatility, elegance, and powerful performances in films like Chandni, Mr. India, Sadma, and English Vinglish. Her tragic passing in 2018 left a void in the industry, but her legacy continues to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers.

While her final appearance was a brief cameo in Zero, her last full-fledged role was in Mom (2017), a revenge thriller directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film, which earned Sridevi the National Film Award for Best Actress posthumously, showcased her in one of her most intense performances. Recently, Mom’s screenplay writer, Girish Kohli, opened up about the biggest challenge of working on the film, revealing a unique disadvantage that came with having a superstar like Sridevi in the lead role.

Girish Kohli says making a serious movie with Sridevi was the biggest disadvantage

Girish Kohli, who penned the screenplay for “Mom,” recalled his experience working with the legendary Sridevi. While he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with her, Kohli expressed a desire to explore Sridevi’s exceptional talent in the comedy genre. Speaking to PTI, he remarked, “She could do anything. The biggest disadvantage was that I did a serious picture with her. But her comic timing was amazing, I could see it. I wish I could make a comedy with her. I didn’t have that opportunity.”

Kohli was also profoundly moved by her humility and dedication, especially considering his status as a newcomer in the industry at the time. Reflecting on their interactions, he shared, “She gave me a lot of respect. It was my first picture. I was nothing. She used to call me sir. It was very awkward for me.” This gesture of respect from an established superstar to a debutant writer left an indelible mark on Kohli.

Delving into Sridevi’s work ethic, Kohli highlighted her meticulous approach to her craft. “She was a very respectful and graceful person. She used to read every line,” he noted, Sridevi’s untimely demise in 2018 at the age of 54 was a significant loss to cinema. Kohli articulated this sentiment, stating, “There are very few people like her. It is a big loss for all of us.” Her unparalleled contributions continue to inspire actors, filmmakers, and audiences worldwide. In the wake of “Mom,” Kohli has ventured into directing, with his debut film “Crazxy” starring Sohum Shah recently released.

