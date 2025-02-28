Preity Zinta, one of the most beloved actresses of the 2000s, is making a grand return to Bollywood with Lahore 1947. After a successful career in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Dil Chahta Hai, she stepped back from the industry, moving to Los Angeles after her marriage. Now, she is ready to grace the silver screen once again. Beyond Lahore 1947, it is not clear what career path Zinta will follow, and some fans are speculating that the actress may enter the field of politics.

Bollywood and politics have long been connected, with many actors transitioning into political roles. From Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini to Kangana Ranaut, several film stars have found a new stage in governance. With Zinta’s return to the limelight, fans are curious if she will take the political plunge, too.

Preity Zinta Reveals If She Will Ever Join Politics

Preity Zinta recently held an AMA session on X, where she engaged with fans about her career and future plans. Amid questions about her Bollywood comeback, one fan asked whether she had any political aspirations. The actress gave a firm response, stating, “No! No politics for me. Over the years, various political parties have offered me tickets & Rajya Sabha seats, but I have politely declined as it’s not what I want.”

Bollywood stars have a long history of entering politics. However, the actress has always been known for her independent streak and strong opinions, often standing apart from industry norms. She further elaborated on her stance, emphasizing her deep-rooted patriotism while distancing herself from political ambitions.

“Calling me a soldier is not completely wrong because I am a soldier’s daughter & a soldier’s sister. We fauji kids/ army brats are wired different. We are not North Indian or South Indian or Himachalis or Bengalis, etc. We are just Indians & yes, patriotism & national pride is in our blood.” she wrote.

As she prepares for her return to Bollywood with Lahore 1947, Zinta remains focused on her first love acting. The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, is already generating significant buzz. Expectations are high, with AR Rahman composing the music and Javed Akhtar penning the lyrics.

