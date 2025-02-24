Amitabh Bachchan, often referred to as Bollywood’s “Shahenshah,” has ruled the industry since the 1970s and is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema. After dominating the silver screen for decades, he made a powerful comeback in the 2000s, reinventing himself with films that showcased his versatility.

One such film was Ek Ajnabee (2005), directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The action thriller, which had Bachchan playing a former bodyguard on a mission, was an important project for the filmmaker, as it was only his second directorial venture. In a recent interview, Lakhia recalled how intimidating it was to direct the megastar and shared an amusing yet insightful moment from the film’s shoot in Bangkok. During a particular scene, Bachchan’s response to a minor background distraction proved to Lakhia that Big B remains the biggest star on the screen.

Big B said nobody cares even if an Elephant is in the background, but still gave the director the shot he needed

Apoorva Lakhia, while speaking to Friday Talkies, recalled how working with Amitabh Bachchan on Ek Ajnabee was an overwhelming experience. He noticed that Bachchan rarely stayed inside his vanity van, preferring instead to observe the set and keep an eye on everything happening around him. For him, the presence of such a legendary actor was nerve-wracking, and one particular incident during a scene in Bangkok perfectly highlighted the actor’s understanding of his screen presence.

During the shoot, Lakhia was capturing a sequence where Bachchan walked toward the camera. The team took multiple shots, wide, mid, close-up, and extreme close-up using a 100 mm lens. However, during one take, a Thai extra accidentally ran across the frame in the background. Lakhia, wanting a perfect shot, decided to retake it. After giving this another take, Bachchan called him over and asked a simple question: “What lens are you on?”

When Lakhia responded, saying it was a 100 mm lens, Bachchan gave a masterclass in screen presence. He said, “Now imagine you are in Chandan (a famous theatre), watching a film on a 70 mm screen, and Amitabh Bachchan is on 100 mm. You think anyone gives a sh*t about who walked in the background? Kisko padi hai haathi bhi peeche se jata hai? (Who cares even if an elephant walks by in the background?) But you got your shot?”

Lakhia was left speechless, realizing the truth in Bachchan’s words. It wasn’t just about technical perfection, it was about the sheer magnetism of a true superstar. When Amitabh Bachchan was in the frame, truly no one was going to look anywhere else.

