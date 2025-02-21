Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are hailed as one of the power couples on the block. The couple have been married for over 50 years and are each other’s biggest support systems. However, once Jaya was rather perturbed over her husband trying to run their household when he was out of work.

When Amitabh Bachchan Had Drove His Family Crazy

Talking about the same, in an old Filmfare interview in 2012, Jaya Bachchan revealed how Amitabh Bachchan was keen on constantly buying a new washing machine and an oven. The superstar wanted to discard the old appliances and go for new ones. She revealed that her husband almost drove the entire family crazy while doing so. However, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress maintained that her husband is not a control freak.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Jaya Bachchan revealed, “In between when he wasn’t working, he drove all of us crazy. He was busy buying an oven, washing machine… which was difficult for me as a housewife to accept. But he insisted saying, everything was old and to donate or throw them away and buy the latest models. He was trying to run the household which was hilarious and painful. He’s not a control freak but he does like to be in control of his life.”

Jaya Bachchan Was All Praise For Her Husband

Apart from this, Jaya Bachchan also said that Amitabh Bachchan never imposes his decisions on the entire family. She recalled how the Kalki 2898 AD actor never felt the need to have a say in the day to day affairs of the household. The Koshish actress said, “And he has great consideration for the feelings of the rest of the family. His strong sense of being fair always surfaces. He never insists on taking decisions for the family. He never wants a say in day to day affairs. Once in a while he’ll mention that he’d liked a particular dish and that could we have it again. Of course we all know his preferences and make sure they appear on the table.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973. Their love story began while shooting for the 1973 film Zanjeer. The couple have two children, actor Abhishek Bachchan and author-columnist Shweta Bachchan.

