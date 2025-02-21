Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been contemporaries with both the gorgeous ladies having their own glorious line of work. However, there was a time when they also shared a close bond. Even though their friendship unceremoniously fell apart soon after that. Did you know that Rani once promised to be besties with Aishwarya on National TV?

Talking about the same, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had made an appearance in the famous TV show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hain. According to Bollywood Shaadi, Rani Mukerji was also supposed to make an appearance on the show along with Aishwarya. However, the Bunty Aur Bablu actress could not do so because she was unwell. However, she still made her presence felt by sharing a sweet message for the Devdas actress on a video. Not only that but Rani made a promise to Aishwarya that they would always remain close friends in their life.

Rani Mukerji in her message to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “You know I love you. I’m so sorry I couldn’t come for the show because you know I’m unwell. As you know, I’m always unwell and couldn’t make it to Delhi. But just to let you know that I love you and you mean a lot to me. I just love you Aish. I don’t think I need to say it. But because of everyone I have to say it on TV again. I just want to say one thing that we are going to be friends forever.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also became overwhelmed with joy after seeing the endearing message from Rani Mukerji. However, as they say that all good things sometimes fall apart, so did their friendship. Reportedly, their friendship first turned sour when Aishwarya was ousted from the film Chalte Chalte and Rani was cast in the role replacing her. The reason was said to be Aishwarya’s then ex-boyfriend Salman Khan creating a ruckus on the set.

The rumors surrounding Rani Mukerji’s romantic relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s now-husband Abhishek Bachchan was also said to be another reason behind the same. Rani Mukerji was also not invited to Aishwarya and Abhishek’s wedding in April 2007. The Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress was reportedly disappointed with the same. Well, as they say, some friendships in Bollywood often come with an expiration date and Rani and Aishwarya’ equation was one of them.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Preity Zinta Once Slammed Tusshar Kapoor When He Said Her Face Reminded Him Of Cosmetic Surgery: “I Didn’t Mean To Hurt Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News