Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna put their heart and soul into Chhaava. The results are highly favorable as the historical action drama has concluded its first week with triumph. It has scored the 6th highest opening week in Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

200 crore+ in the first week!

Chhaava surpassed expectations as it maintained a 20 crore+ streak in its first week. With 21.60 crores added to the kitty on day 7, its opening week concludes at 225.28 crores. It is the first Bollywood film of 2025 to have entered the 200 crore club and is soon set to become Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grosser in India.

The historical action film has witnessed tremendous response from Maharashtra. It was indeed the target market as the film is based on the life of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. Interestingly, it is also showing good signs and attracting audiences in West Bengal and Delhi-NCR, among other regions. In addition, the Valentine’s Day release was declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Goa yesterday, further improving the footfall.

Chhaava vs highest first week in Bollywood (7-day comparison)

As earlier predicted by Koimoi, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s film has scored the 6th highest opening week in Bollywood.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 opening weeks (7-day total):

Jawan – 369.43 crores Animal – 338.63 crores Pathaan – 330.25 crores Gadar 2 – 284.63 crores Stree 2 – 289.60 crores Chhaava – 225.28 crores Tiger 3 – 220.25 crores Sultan – 208.82 crores War – 208.05 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crores

The epic historical action film has thrown Sanju (202.51 crores) out of the top 10. That’s not it! As can be seen above, Chhaava has also surpassed as many as 3 Salman Khan films (Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, and Tiger 3) in its opening week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Mere Husband Ki Biwi Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar & Rakul Preet’s Quirky Love Triangle Entertains With An Important Message!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News