Who would have thought a romance drama that failed commercially in 2016 would shine bright at the box office 8 years later? We’re talking about Sanam Teri Kasam, which has officially gained the hit tag. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer is now the highest-grossing re-release in India. Scroll below for the exciting updates on day 13.

Shows slight growth on Wednesday!

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s directorial made box office collections of 0.65 crores on day 13. It has shown around 18% growth on Wednesday. The holiday due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti boosted the occupancy in Maharashtra. Sanam Teri Kasam is now set to enjoy another weekend boost and only needs to hold its fort today.

The 13-day total of Sanam Teri Kasam now concludes at 32.75 crores. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 26.85 crores

Weekend 2: 3.95 crores

Day 11: 0.75 crores

Day 12: 0.55 crores

Day 13: 0.65 crores

Total: 32.75 crores

Beats Tumbbad supremacy!

Drumrolls, please, because Sanam Teri Kasam has officially surpassed the re-release collections of Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad. The folk horror drama had earned 32.21 crores net. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s film has now surpassed that milestone by a considerable margin. It is truly unreal as no other biggie, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho and Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, could achieve that feat in their re-release.

Enjoys massive profits!

Sanam Teri Kasam was reportedly mounted on a budget of 18 crores. It made box office collections of 9 crores in its original run. The overall earnings, including re-release, comes to 41.75 crores. It has raked in massive returns of 132%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6: Unstoppable As It Beats Pushpa 2 To Score 6th Highest First Wednesday In Hindi Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News