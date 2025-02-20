Chhaava has brought phenomenal numbers at the box office bringing another success for Maddock Films post Stree 2. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in the lead, the film has brought another record on the first Wednesday!

10th Biggest Ticket Sales In India Since 2023!

Vicky Kaushal’s period drama has registered the tenth biggest ticket sales on BMS, ever since the trending feature was introduced on the ticket booking app. With a total ticket sale of 5 million in six days, the film is heading to beat some of the biggest films in Indian Cinema.

2nd Highest Ticket Sales On First Wednesday

Chhaava registered the second-highest ticket sales on BMS, surpassing every single Indian film that arrived in 2023, 2024, and 2025, only leaving Pushpa 2‘s 685K. The period drama registered 583K sold tickets on the first Wednesday!

Check out the biggest ticket sales of Indian films registered on BMS (2023-25).

Pushpa 2: 685K Chhaava: 583K Animal: 504K Kalki 2898 AD: 481K Gadar 2: 464K Stree 2: 378K Jawan: 375K Jailer: 324K Salaar: 240K HanuMan: 229K

5th Bollywood Film To Cross 5 Million Ticket Sales!

Chhaava is the fifth Bollywood film to cross 5 million ticket sales on BMS in its lifetime. Before the Laxman Utekar film, it was Gadar 2, Stree 2, Animal, and Jawan who achieved this target. It would be interesting to see where Vicky Kaushal‘s film would land after its entire run.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films on BMS since 2023.

Pushpa 2: 20.41M Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14M Jawan : 12.40M Stree 2: 11.16M Animal: 9.91M Jailer: 9.21M Gadar 2: 9.18M Leo: 7.30M Salaar: 7.17M Chhaava: 5M (still running in theaters)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Daveed Box Office Collection Day 6: Antony Varghese Starrer Is Very Close To Recovering Its Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News