Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, was a pure carnage at the Indian box office. Out of all languages, the Hindi-dubbed version stole the maximum limelight due to its unprecedented run. It broke several records like a cakewalk and attained the collection no one ever imagined in their wildest dreams. Now, as the film’s theatrical run has ended, let’s look at its daily breakdown/day-wise collection!
Directed by Sukumar, the Pushpa sequel also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, and others in key roles. It was theatrically released on December 5, 2024. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but it didn’t affect the film’s run, or one call it a fully critic-proof film. Riding high on an insane level of buzz on the ground level, the magnum opus started hitting out of the park right from the opening day.
Pushpa 2 (Hindi) opened at a mind-blowing 72 crores. In the 4-day extended opening weekend, it smashed 291 crores at the Indian box office. In the opening week, it pulled off an unbelievable 433.50 crores. After such an earth-shattering first week, the film displayed its strong legs and enjoyed its theatrical run for over two months. It wrapped up its historical journey at a huge 836.09 crore net.
Check out the daily breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) at the Indian box office:
Day 1- 72 crores
Day 2- 59 crores
Day 3- 74 crores
Day 4- 86 crores
4-day extended opening weekend- 291 crores
Day 5- 48 crores
Day 6- 36 crores
Day 7- 31.50 crores
Day 8- 27 crores
8-day extended week 1- 433.50 crores
Day 9- 27.50 crores
Day 10- 46.50 crores
Day 11- 54 crores
Day 12- 20.50 crores
Day 13- 19.50 crores
Day 14- 17 crores
Day 15- 14 crores
Week 2- 199 crores
Day 16- 12.50 crores
Day 17- 20.50 crores
Day 18- 27 crores
Day 19- 11.75 crores
Day 20- 11.50 crores
Day 21- 15.50 crores
Day 22- 9 crores
Week 3- 107.75 crores
Day 23- 7 crores
Day 24- 10.25 crores
Day 25- 12.25 crores
Day 26- 6.25 crores
Day 27- 7 crores
Day 28- 10.50 crores
Day 29- 4.70 crores
Week 4- 57.95 crores
Day 30- 3 crores
Day 31- 5 crores
Day 32- 6 crores
Day 33- 2.25 crores
Day 34- 2.10 crores
Day 35- 1.75 crores
Day 36- 1.65 crores
Week 5- 21.75 crores
Day 37- 1.20 crores
Day 38- 2.20 crores
Day 39- 2.60 crores
Day 40- 1 crore
Day 41- 1.25 crores
Day 42- 0.80 crore
Day 43- 0.70 crore
Week 6- 9.75 crores
Day 44- 0.65 crore
Day 45- 0.85 crore
Day 46- 1 crore
Day 47- 0.50 crore
Day 48- 0.50 crore
Day 49- 0.38 crore
Day 50- 0.40 crore
Week 7- 4.28 crores
Day 51- 0.18 crore
Day 52- 0.28 crore
Day 53- 0.60 crore
Day 54- 0.16 crore
Day 55- 0.17 crore
Day 56- 0.19 crore
Day 57- 0.14 crore
Week 8- 1.72 crores
Day 58- 0.06 crore
Day 59- 0.05 crore
Day 60- 0.08 crore
Day 61- 0.05 crore
Day 62- 0.05 crore
Day 63- 0.05 crore
Day 64- 0.05 crore
Week 9- 0.39 crore
Lifetime collection- 836.09 crores
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
