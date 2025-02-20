Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, was a pure carnage at the Indian box office. Out of all languages, the Hindi-dubbed version stole the maximum limelight due to its unprecedented run. It broke several records like a cakewalk and attained the collection no one ever imagined in their wildest dreams. Now, as the film’s theatrical run has ended, let’s look at its daily breakdown/day-wise collection!

Directed by Sukumar, the Pushpa sequel also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, and others in key roles. It was theatrically released on December 5, 2024. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but it didn’t affect the film’s run, or one call it a fully critic-proof film. Riding high on an insane level of buzz on the ground level, the magnum opus started hitting out of the park right from the opening day.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) opened at a mind-blowing 72 crores. In the 4-day extended opening weekend, it smashed 291 crores at the Indian box office. In the opening week, it pulled off an unbelievable 433.50 crores. After such an earth-shattering first week, the film displayed its strong legs and enjoyed its theatrical run for over two months. It wrapped up its historical journey at a huge 836.09 crore net.

Check out the daily breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 72 crores

Day 2- 59 crores

Day 3- 74 crores

Day 4- 86 crores

4-day extended opening weekend- 291 crores

Day 5- 48 crores

Day 6- 36 crores

Day 7- 31.50 crores

Day 8- 27 crores

8-day extended week 1- 433.50 crores

Day 9- 27.50 crores

Day 10- 46.50 crores

Day 11- 54 crores

Day 12- 20.50 crores

Day 13- 19.50 crores

Day 14- 17 crores

Day 15- 14 crores

Week 2- 199 crores

Day 16- 12.50 crores

Day 17- 20.50 crores

Day 18- 27 crores

Day 19- 11.75 crores

Day 20- 11.50 crores

Day 21- 15.50 crores

Day 22- 9 crores

Week 3- 107.75 crores

Day 23- 7 crores

Day 24- 10.25 crores

Day 25- 12.25 crores

Day 26- 6.25 crores

Day 27- 7 crores

Day 28- 10.50 crores

Day 29- 4.70 crores

Week 4- 57.95 crores

Day 30- 3 crores

Day 31- 5 crores

Day 32- 6 crores

Day 33- 2.25 crores

Day 34- 2.10 crores

Day 35- 1.75 crores

Day 36- 1.65 crores

Week 5- 21.75 crores

Day 37- 1.20 crores

Day 38- 2.20 crores

Day 39- 2.60 crores

Day 40- 1 crore

Day 41- 1.25 crores

Day 42- 0.80 crore

Day 43- 0.70 crore

Week 6- 9.75 crores

Day 44- 0.65 crore

Day 45- 0.85 crore

Day 46- 1 crore

Day 47- 0.50 crore

Day 48- 0.50 crore

Day 49- 0.38 crore

Day 50- 0.40 crore

Week 7- 4.28 crores

Day 51- 0.18 crore

Day 52- 0.28 crore

Day 53- 0.60 crore

Day 54- 0.16 crore

Day 55- 0.17 crore

Day 56- 0.19 crore

Day 57- 0.14 crore

Week 8- 1.72 crores

Day 58- 0.06 crore

Day 59- 0.05 crore

Day 60- 0.08 crore

Day 61- 0.05 crore

Day 62- 0.05 crore

Day 63- 0.05 crore

Day 64- 0.05 crore

Week 9- 0.39 crore

Lifetime collection- 836.09 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

