Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles, was a potential blockbuster but failed to make it big at the Indian box office. The decision to indulge in a big clash proved to be brutal, and the average content restricted it from displaying strong legs. As a result, the magnum opus wrapped up its theatrical run much below the expected collection. Let’s take a look at its daily breakdown!

The magnum opus was the fifth film in the Cop Universe and the third installment in the Singham franchise. It marked the reunion of Ajay and director Rohit Shetty after seven years, as they last worked together in 2017’s Golmaal Again. As Ajay and Rohit’s combination is known for delivering back-to-back box office winners over the years, expectations from this biggie were sky-high. Also, Singham’s brand value, extended cameos, Salman Khan’s special appearance, and the Diwali festive season were the plus points. Unfortunately, it failed to reap these factors to its full potential.

Despite a clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again earned a huge 43.70 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. However, afterward, the tables were turned. In the opening week, it earned 186.60 crores, and eventually, it wrapped up its theatrical run at 270.60 crores. Considering the budget of 340 crores, this was an underwhelming total.

Check out the daily breakdown of Singham Again at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 43.70 crores

Day 2- 44.50 crores

Day 3- 36.80 crores

Opening weekend- 125 crores

Day 4- 19.20 crores

Day 5- 16.50 crores

Day 6- 14.70 crores

Day 7- 11.20 crores

Week 1- 186.60 crores

Day 8- 10.15 crores

Day 9- 13.75 crores

Day 10- 14.80 crores

Day 11- 4.58 crores

Day 12- 4.04 crores

Day 13- 3.68 crores

Day 14- 3.61 crores

Week 2- 54.61 crores

Day 15- 3.34 crores

Day 16- 4.18 crores

Day 17- 5.62 crores

Day 18- 1.15 crores

Day 19- 1.30 crores

Day 20- 1.30 crores

Day 21- 1 crore

Week 3- 17.89 crores

Day 22- 0.85 crore

Day 23- 1.50 crores

Day 24- 1.90 crores

Day 25- 0.50 crore

Day 26- 0.50 crore

Day 27- 0.50 crore

Day 28- 0.50 crore

Week 4- 6.25 crores

Week 5- 5.11 crores

Remaining days- 0.14 crore

Lifetime collection- 270.60 crores

