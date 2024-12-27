Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has finally scored the highly-anticipated double century at the worldwide box office. It’s a much-deserved 200 crore grosser for the actor and the entire team, as the film is backed by strong content. The feat has been achieved with the film’s phase two release, boosted by impressive numbers from China. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the Kollywood thriller was originally released on June 14, 2024. Upon its release, the film received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics. Even among audiences, it enjoyed highly favorable word-of-mouth. After a good start, the film displayed legs during its theatrical run and helped achieve the 100 crore milestone comfortably.

For those who don’t know, during the initial theatrical run, Maharaja amassed an impressive 84.13 crore gross at the Indian box office (71.30 crore net). Overseas, it did a good business of 25 crore gross. Overall, it garnered 109.13 crore gross at the worldwide box office during the original run.

Now, it is learned that Maharaja has earned a whopping 91.20 crore gross at the China box office in 27 days. If we add this to the initial global run, the updated tally goes up to a massive 200.33 crore gross. With this, Vijay Sethupathi has scored his debut 200 crore gross as a solo lead.

For Kollywood, this is big news as the industry has secured the fourth 200 crore grosser at the worldwide box office in 2024. It joined the list with The Greatest Of All Time, Vettaiyan and Amaran.

Maharaja collection breakdown:

India net- 71.30 crores

India gross- 84.13 crores

Phase 1 overseas run- 25 crores

Phase 2 overseas run (China)- 91.20 crores

Worldwide gross- 200.33 crore gross

Meanwhile, recently, it became the highest-grossing South Indian film in China by beating Baahubali 2. It’ll be interesting to see whether it hits the 100 crore milestone in China.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 UK Box Office: Breaks 7-Year-Old Record Of Baahubali 2 To Become No.1 Tollywood Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News