It’s been almost three weeks in theatres, but Pushpa 2 shows no signs of exhaustion. In fact, with the Christmas vacation and New Year festivity, the film has received a major boost and is giving new Indian releases a run for the money. Amid this, it unleashed one remarkable feat at the UK box office by surpassing the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2. With this, the magnum opus has now emerged as the highest-grossing film of Tollywood in the UK. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Pushpa sequel witnessed an unreal buzz among the masses in the pre-release phase. Not just in India but even overseas, it had crazy hype. While in India, it has already broken almost every record and established new ones, in the selected international markets, too, it has enjoyed an impressive run so far. In the recent development, the biggie has topped the UK charts.

After a superb start, Pushpa 2 maintained a stronghold in the UK market, and yesterday (day 21), it finally crossed the lifetime collection of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2. For the unversed, Baahubali 2 held the top spot among the highest Tollywood grossers in the region since 2017. Finally, it has been toppled after seven years.

As per the latest collection update, Pushpa 2 amassed £1.83 million at the UK box office in 21 days. The previous best was Baahubali 2’s £1.82 million. After converting it to Indian rupees, the collection of the Allu Arjun starrer stands at 19.54 crores. As per the present currency rate, the collection of the Prabhas starrer equals 19.43 crores.

In other news, a few days back, the makers cleared the air around the speculated release date of the film on OTT and revealed that it won’t be premiering on OTT before 56 days of its theatrical release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: UI Box Office Collection Day 6: Emerge As Highest-Grossing Kannada Film Of 2024 Yet Tough Days Ahead For Upendra Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News