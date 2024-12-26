Pushpa 2: The Rule is close to completing 4 weeks at the box office. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is the highest-grossing film in India. But the run has been exceptional even in overseas circuits like North America. Scroll below for the latest update after 21 days.

In the international circuits, Sukumar’s directorial has made earnings of 284.25 crores gross. It has recently surpassed Devara, HanuMan, and Baahubali, among others, to become the fourth-highest Tollywood grosser in North America.

Box Office Collection

The producers have revealed the official figures. Pushpa 2: The Rule has raked $14.7 million (INR 125.33 crores gross) at the North American box office. The run has been terrific so far, and it is on its way to beat RRR to enter the top 3 Tollywood grossers in the international circuit.

Take a look at the top 5 Tollywood grossers in North America below:

Baahubali 2: $22 million Kalki 2898 AD: $18.57 million RRR: $15.34 million Pushpa 2: $14.7 million Salaar: $8.94 million

All set to be a success in North America

Pushpa 2 must achieve $15 million at the North American box office to reach the breakeven stage. It is now only $300K away from achieving the milestone! Given the current pace, that milestone should be unlocked within a week.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the global box office, Pushpa 2 is the third Indian film to have crossed the 1600 crore mark. Only Baahubali 2 and Dangal have previously entered the coveted club. In 21 days, the total stands at 1616.76 crores gross.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net- 1129.25 crores

India gross- 1332.51 crores

Overseas gross- 284.25 crores

Worldwide gross- 1616.76 crores

