Pushpa 2 is setting new benchmarks in the Hindi belt. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is the first film to enter the 700 crore club. It has now recorded the highest third Friday, along with surpassing the Week 3 earnings of Stree 2 in only 4 days. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

A rock-steady hold!

Pushpa 2 has earned 11.75 crores on day 19. It has maintained a rock-steady hold, with only a slight dip of 6% compared to 12.50 crores earned on the last Friday. Hindi continues to dominate its total box office collection, contributing to over 90% of the total earnings.

Check out the box office breakdown of Pushpa 2 Hindi below:

Week 1: 433.50 crores (8-day extended week)

Week 2: 199 crores

Week 3: 71.75 crores (4 days)

Total: 704.25 crores

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer has become the first Hindi film to have entered the 700 crore club in history of Indian cinema. It has gone way past Stree 2 (627.50 crores), Jawan (684 crores) and others.

Highest 3rd Monday of all time!

The streak of success continues as Pushpa 2 has clocked in the third-highest Monday in Hindi cinema. It has surpassed Baahubali 2, Jawan,PK, and many other Bollywood biggies. Take a look at the top 5 below:

Pushpa 2: 11.75 crores

Baahubali 2: 10.05 crores

Brahmastra: 8.5 crores

Stree 2: 8.5 crores

Animal: 7.75 crores

Scores highest Week 3

There are still 3 days to go, but Pushpa 2 has already recorded the highest week 3 collections as well. It has surpassed Stree 2 (70.2 crores), Baahubali 2 (69.75 crores), and others to steal the #1 spot. Unreal, isn’t it?

Baby John storm!

Starting tomorrow, the screens will be divided as Varun Dhawan’s Baby John is releasing in theatres. If the reviews turn out positive, Pushpa 2 will face huge competition in the Hindi belt, which could impact its box office collections in the coming days. Christmas will indeed witness an intense battle!

