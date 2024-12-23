Varun Dhawan is just two days away from destroying his enemies as Baby John. The big Bollywood action thriller hits theatres on December 25, and considering the Christmas holiday, it is expected to fetch good numbers. Advance booking commenced yesterday, and so far, decent pre-sales have been registered for day 1 at the Indian box office. Let’s find out how the film fared in the first 24 hours!

For the unversed, advance booking began yesterday at 10 a.m. IST. Initially, limited shows were listed on the online ticket booking platforms, but now, after 24 hours, around 3,500 shows have been listed. Excluding blocked seats, around 14,000 tickets for the opening day have been sold at national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis). This equals a sum of around 50 lakh gross.

Regarding the overall advance booking for day 1, including national cinema chains and other theatres, Baby John has sold around 18,200 tickets (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office as of 10 a.m. IST. This equals a sum of 59 lakh gross. It’s not huge, but it’s a decent number. Considering the film is a holiday release, it must pick up the pace from today itself, as the target should be at least 5 crore gross.

Among cities, Delhi-NCR is leading with pre-sales worth 15 lakh gross for day 1. This is followed by Mumbai’s 10 lakh. All other cities are below the 10 lakh mark. Among states, Maharashtra is at the top, with advance bookings worth 13 lakh. It is followed by Delhi-UT’s 16 lakh. The remaining other states are below the 10 lakh mark.

Considering the craze, Pushpa 2 will witness a big jump on the Christmas holiday, and it will pose a big challenge for all its competitors. So, at least in pre-sales, Baby John needs to amp up before depending on Christmas walk-ins.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

