Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 once again flexed its pull among the masses by earning historic numbers during the third weekend. Things started with solid figures on the third Friday, which surged incredibly on Saturday and Sunday. After breaking Baahubali 2’s 7-year-old lifetime collection yesterday, the magnum opus went a step ahead and easily crossed the 30 crore mark at the Indian box office, registering the biggest third Sunday. Let’s find out what day 18’s early trends suggest!

After earning 270.40 crores during the second week, the Pushpa sequel kicked off its third weekend by earning 14 crores on Friday. On Saturday, an 85% jump was recorded, and 26 crores came in. Again, superb growth was seen today. Usually, a limited jump is seen on Sundays, but in the case of this Tollywood magnum opus, mass centers went full throttle on Sundays.

Both Hindi and Telugu shows started with similar occupancy of around 28% today. In the afternoon, there was massive growth, and occupancy hit 65%. In the evening, it went up to 70-71%. The night shows are in progress, but it learned that as compared to evening shows, there’s a considerable dip. But it didn’t cause any major impact as Pushpa 2 has already created history.

As per early trends, Pushpa 2 is closing its day 18 at an unprecedented 33-35 crores, a jump of 26-34% from day 17’s 26 crores. With this, the film has registered the biggest third Sunday by surpassing Baahubali 2’s 32 crores.

Including estimates, the Allu Arjun starrer stands at a whopping 1079.75-1081.75 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. In the next couple of days, it will cross the 1100 crore mark.

Collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

Week 1 (8-day)- 736.35 crores

Week 2- 270.40 crores

Day 16- 14 crores

Day 17- 26 crores

Day 18- 33-35 crores

Total- 1079.75-1081.75 crores

