Baby John is just three days away from hitting the big screen. As Varun Dhawan will be seen in a full-fledged action role for the first time, there’s excitement around the film, but considering Pushpa 2’s competition, nothing can be said now. There will be a tussle for screens, but ignoring the screen battle, the film needs to display its best performance in whatever screen count it gets. Regarding the initial trend, the biggie is going well at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking report for day 1!

The first teaser of the upcoming Bollywood action thriller was impressive, creating a buzz on the ground level. But things that followed up were not up to the mark. Apart from that, the tag of being a remake/adaptation of Theri has affected the film’s reputation a bit. Still, it has shown positive signs within the first few hours of its pre-sales by crossing the 5K mark. For the unversed, bookings commenced at 10 am IST.

As of 5 pm IST, Baby John sold around 5,300 tickets (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. This equals a gross collection of 18.70 lakh+ gross through the advance booking, and the film should aim to cross 50 lakh by the end of the day.

As of now, the show count is around 2,500. More shows will be added in the coming hours or by tomorrow, and once they do, Baby John is expected to pick up the momentum.

Varun Dhawan’s last theatrical release, Bhediya, closed its day 1 advance booking at 1.85 crore gross, and his upcoming biggie must cross this number as soon as possible. Considering the holiday of Christmas, the film should ideally look to close its pre-sales at 6-7 crores as it will give a chance of hitting the 15 crore mark (net) at the Indian box office on the opening day.

