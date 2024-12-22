Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 became a box office monster, all thanks to the Hindi-dubbed version. It’s been over two weeks, and the film still enjoys a dream run in theatres. It indicates the love it is receiving in the non-southern market. Apart from India, the magnum opus has also performed exceptionally well overseas. With the cumulative domestic and international run, it made a smashing entry into the 900 crore club at the worldwide box office. In the process, it also crossed Stree 2 like a cakewalk.

Considering the popularity of the Pushpa character and the cult success of the first part in the non-south market, it was very clear that the sequel would spit fire whenever it arrived in theatres. But the way it has performed in reality, it’s beyond everyone’s imagination. The film has broken almost every existing record. Recently, in India, its Hindi-dubbed version emerged as the highest-grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema. Now, even on global charts, it aims to reach new heights.

In 17 days, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) amassed 665.50 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 785.29 crore gross. Overseas, the collection stands at a whopping 115 crore gross. If we combine the Indian and overseas gross, the Allu Arjun starrer stands at a staggering 900.29 crore gross.

With a gross of 900.29 crore, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) surpassed Stree’s 884.45 crore gross to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. It also surpassed Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which stands at 893.19 crore gross. Overall, it has emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film.

Today, it will cross Secret Superstar (902.92 crores), Animal (910.72 crores), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores) to grab the fourth spot on the list of top Hindi grossers at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi):

India net- 665.50 crores

India gross- 785.29 crores

Overseas gross- 115 crores

Worldwide gross- 900.29 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

