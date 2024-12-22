UI, starring Upendra, took a good start at the Indian box office and is looking forward to a solid opening weekend debut. On Friday, it smashed the biggest start for a Kannada film in 2024 by surpassing Dhruva Sarja’s Martin. Yesterday, the film was expected to see a rise, but surprisingly, a dip was witnessed. Still, it’s on track to score the biggest opening weekend for Sandalwood. Keep reading for a detailed day 2 collection report!

On the opening day, the Kannada sci-fi dystopian film raked in 7 crores, surpassing Martin’s 6.30 crores to register the biggest Kannada opening of the year. As reviews were mostly favorable, the film was expected to jump, but it earned 6.50 crores on day 2. Compared to the opening day, the collection dropped by 7.14%.

After two days, UI stands at 13.50 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Out of this, around 11.70 crores came from the original Kannada version alone. Despite a negative trend on the second day, the film is heading for the best opening weekend for a Kannada film, with a 3-day total expected to be in the range of 20-21 crores.

Martin earned 15 crores in the first 3 days to score Sandalwood’s biggest opening weekend in 2024, and now, Upendra’s UI is looking forward to easily surpassing it.

Indian collection breakdown of UI:

Day 1- 7

Day 2- 6.50

Total- 13.50 crores

For the unversed, the Upendra starrer is reportedly made on a budget of over 60 crores, making it one of the most expensive films from Sandalwood. Compared to this budget, the collection looks underwhelming, and the film will need to give a strong performance on weekdays.

