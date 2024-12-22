Yesterday, we witnessed a historic moment in the history of Indian cinema. After Baahubali 2’s unprecedented run, we always wondered: Which Indian film will surpass SS Rajamouli’s all-time blockbuster? But just like the saying goes, “Records are meant to be broken,” we got a new history-maker in the form of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. On its day 17, the magnum opus surpassed the lifetime collection of the Baahubali sequel at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The dream run for the Sukumar directorial started with an opening of 179.25 crores. It maintained the momentum over the week and wrapped up the 8-day extended opening week at 736.35 crores. There was a big drop in the second week, but overall, it raked in a historic number of 270.40 crores, taking the two-week total to 1006.75 crores.

The beginning of the third week started on a solid note, with 14 crores coming in on the third Friday. Yesterday, being Saturday, a big jump of 85.71% was registered as 26 crores came. With this, the film amassed an earth-shattering collection of 1046.75 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office.

In 2017, Baahubali 2 earned an unimaginable 1031 crores in India and remained the top-grosser of all time for seven years. Yesterday, Pushpa 2 dethroned it and became the highest-grossing Indian film in history. It’s unbelievable that this feat was accomplished in just 17 days.

In the present situation, the Allu Arjun starrer aims to collect around 1200 crore net in India. Let’s see how it fares once Varun Dhawan’s Baby John arrives in theatres.

Pushpa 2’s collection breakdown at the Indian box office:

Week 1 (8-day)- 736.35 crores

Week 2- 270.40 crores

Day 16- 14 crores

Day 17- 26 crores

Total- 1046.75 crores

Meanwhile, in other news, the film arrives on OTT 56 days after its theatrical run. So, it is expected to premiere on Netflix on January 30.

