Unni Mukundan’s recent Malayalam film Marco is performing well at the box office. In two days, the film has earned 8.95 crore in India. In fact, it performed steadily in the two days. The film might be heading towards delivering another success from Mollywood.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, December 21, Saturday, the film earned 4.65 crore at the box office. This is a very minimal jump of 8% from the previous day’s 4.3 crore. In total, the film earned 8.95 crore in two days.

Almost Crosses Anweshippin Kandethum

The film is only 0.5 crore away from surpassing the entire lifetime collection of Anweshippin Kandethum, another successful film from the Malayalam Cinema this year, that earned 9 crore in India.

Marco VS Unni Mukundan’s Last Film

Unni Mukundan’s last Malayalam film was Jai Ganesh, which earned only 3.07 crore at the box office in its lifetime. Marco has already earned 171% more than the entire lifetime collection of Jai Ganesh.

Talking about Unni Mukundan’s last hit – Garudan, a Tamil neo-noir action drama, Unni Mukundan’s new release still has a long way to go. Garudan earned 43.50 crore in its entire lifetime in India.

Marco VS Highest-Grossing A-Rated Malayalam Film

Marco is a few days away to axe Dulquer Salmaan’s Kammatipaadam. It earned 15.1 crore in its lifetime and is the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film at the box office. Marco is a few days away to surpass this number.

About Marco

Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film stars Unni Mukundan in the titular role, alongside Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan and Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, Yukti Tareja and Sreejith Ravi. It is a spin-off of 2019 Malayalam film Mikhael, which was also directed by Haneef Adeni.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Top 10 Most Profitable Malayalam Films Of 2024: Kishkindha Kaandam In Top 5, Guess Who Is At #1 With 745.5% Profit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News