Have you ever imagined a heavily criticized movie turning into a franchise with a prequel exploring the life of one of its villains? Well, the Malayalam film industry has accomplished just that. Mikhael (2019) received mixed reviews and was considered only an average success, even with Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The story’s legacy continues with Marco, which reportedly includes seven intense fight sequences. The makers have marketed this film as a high-octane, action-packed thriller with a strong emphasis on violence as its primary appeal. Unni Mukundan and Siddique will reprise their roles from the original.

Despite emphasizing violence, the creators chose to tone down the teaser for theatrical screenings. However, they clarified that this edit applies only to the teaser; the actual film will retain its intense, unfiltered scenes. An uncensored teaser version is available on YouTube for fans eager to see the full impact.

Cast and Crew of Marco

Marco is written and directed by Haneef Adeni and stars Unni Mukundan, Jagadish, Siddique, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mathew Varghese, Riyaz Khan, Ajith Koshy, Anson Paul, Arjun Nandakumar, and Yukti Thareja.

Plot of Marco

While we’ve seen Marco’s end, we have yet to uncover his rise in the underworld of gold smuggling. Marco delves into the titular character’s life before Mikhael’s events, following his path of revenge against his enemies as he transforms into a feared figure in this action-packed journey.

Release date of Marco

The film is scheduled for release on December 20, 2024, just five days before Christmas. In addition to its original Malayalam version, it will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Follow Koimoi for more updates on South news!

Must Read: Bagheera: Everything You Need to Know About This Sri Murali Starrer Superhero Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News