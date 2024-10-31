All eyes are on Suriya’s Kanguva, which is set to be released on November 14, 2024. The movie is said to have a budget of more than 300 crore. Fans are eager to witness how the film will fare at the box office. However, amid this, it seems like the makers of the fantasy-action film have landed in a controversy that might affect the film’s release.

According to a news report in IndiaGlitz, Kanguva’s producer KE Gnanavel Raja, the head of Studio Green, has landed in legal trouble after Reliance Entertainment filed a complaint against him. The FIR has been filed in the Chennai High Court over an unpaid loan to many movies bankrolled by the producer. The report claims that Gnanavel Raja borrowed 99.22 crore from Reliance Entertainment for the Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangaalan and Arya’s Teddy. But he has only paid 45 crore so far, so the producer has a loan repayment pending of almost 55 crore.

The report furthermore stated that Reliance Entertainment had demanded the remaining payment of 55 crore, accusing KE Gnanavel Raja of also breaching their contract. Not only this, but Reliance has also urged the court to block the release of the producer’s latest offering, Kanguva. This might heavily affect the fate of the Suriya starrer. It has also urged the court to restrict the OTT release of Thangaalan, which bombed badly at the box office.

This hold will be until the Kanguva producer manages to settle his loan of 55 crore. However, there has been no confirmation on the matter. Reportedly, Studio Green has assured that the Suriya starrer will not be released before the scheduled release date and that Thangaalan will also not be released on OTT until this fiasco is resolved. This was also recorded by Justice Kumaresh Babu who adjourned the court till November 7 to provide temporary relief to both the parties.

