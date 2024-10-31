Diwali 2024 box office seems to be roaring with three South Indian biggies – Ka, Lucky Bhaskar, and Amaran clashing at the box office along with two Hindi biggies, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But currently, guess who is roaring the loudest at the ticket window? Well, it is the war drama that is howling like a beast every single minute!

Amaran Box Office Ticket Sales

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi‘s film is currently beasting at the ticket window and has sold a massive 33,000 tickets from 12 PM to 1 PM on October 31, 2024, Thursday, Diwali! The film is selling 550 tickets per minute on average on the first day of its release.

The war drama is a biopic on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who sacrificed his life on a mission in Kashmir, where he killed militants but succumbed to his fatal injuries. His story is based on a book titled India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

Amaran Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales of the film has touched the 700K mark on the ticket window on the day of its release, till 10AM. It is surely gonna add a massive number considering the pace at which the ticket bookings are roaring every single minute.

Amaran Box Office Ticket Sales On Day 1

On October 31, Sivakarthikeyan’s film has sold a total of 1,36,890 tickets from 7 AM to 1 PM, booking almost 22K tickets every single hour on an average. This surely promises a massive number loading on cards for the opening day of the film, and currently, the ticket sales are pinning down every other Diwali release, including Ka and Lucky Bhaskar!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Beats Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter To Record 2nd Best Pre-Sales Of 2024 For Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News