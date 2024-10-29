Sai Pallavi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Tamil film Amran, which is based on the life of Indian army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan. She will furthermore play Mata Sita in Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor. However, the actress has been in the news lately for an old statement, which has started a massive backlash on X. Several netizens started trending #BoycottSaiPallavi to express disappointment.

What Did Sai Pallavi Say?

The viral interview is from her old January 2022 interview wherein Sai Pallavi could be heard speaking against violence. The actress’ statement translated to her saying, “People in Pakistan think our army is a terrorist group. But for us, it is them. So, the perspective changes. I don’t understand violence.” She furthermore spoke about the gruesome Kashmiri Pandit genocide, which was portrayed in the movie The Kashmir Files, wherein she gave an example of a Muslim driver carting a cow and then being lynched by an angry mob chanting Jai Shree Ram.

Netizens Trend #BoycottSaiPallavi

No sooner did the actress’ clip from the old interview go viral than netizens started hurling brickbats at her through this trend.

One of the netizens said, “I’m boycotting. Why is she playing the role of Sita Mata.”

While another user said, “#BoycottSaiPallavi Indian Army & Pakistan Army – both are the same – #SaiPallavi This Pathetic woman is playing the role of Mata Sita in an upcoming Bollywood movie….Upto Hindus to watch this new Ramayana movie or not.”

A netizen added, “Sai Pallavi Ji has not only insulted the Indian soldiers but also their families who have lost their children and husbands. All religions should be respected but it is not always right to insult Hinduism.”

The anger among the netizens is further aggravated since her next Amaran is about the sacrifice of an Indian army officer and his wife. However, a user also defended Sai Pallavi, saying, “Dragging out a 2-year-old video and twisting her words shows how desperate some people are for drama. She is just talking about perspective of different people. Try learning the facts before jumping to conclusions.” Well, it will be interesting to see whether this negative trend will affect the box office numbers and the response towards Amaran.

