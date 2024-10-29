Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s Amaran is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadajan, who sacrificed his life in an army operation in Kashmir. He was awarded Ashok Chakra posthumously for his courage and valor that led to the elimination of three Mujahideen terrorists. The biopic is all set to release on October 31 and is coinciding with Diwali.

Amaran Box Office Ticket Sales

With two days remaining before the film hits the theaters, it has already registered a ticket sale of almost 175K. In fact, on Monday, October 28, the film registered a ticket sale of 72K on BMS. On Tuesday, October 29, the war drama had already booked almost 15K tickets from 7 AM to 12 PM.

The biopic is based on a book titled India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

Here is the breakdown of Amaran’s ticket pre-sales.

October 26: 10.42K

October 27: 91.83K

October 28: 72.6K

Total: 174.85K

Registers 58% Of Vettaiyan’s Pre-Sales On BMS

Amaran, with 175K ticket sales, has already registered 58% of Vettaiyan’s ticket sales. In fact, it might gulp Rajinikanth, who has two days remaining before the film arrives. Meanwhile, it has already surpassed the BMS pre-sales of Dhanush‘s Raayan and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

Here are the pre-sales of ticket bookings on BMS for Kollywood films released in 2024.

The Greatest Of All Time: 565K Vettaiyan: 298K Amaran: 175K* Raayan: 111K Indian 2: 87K

Amaran USA Advance Sales

For the premiere day, the film has already made a gross collection of $82K in the USA, with 5K sold tickets for 191 locations. This number might witness a surge in the next two days!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kanguva Box Office Pre Sales (USA): Suriya Starrer Off To A Decent Start, Sells 500+ Tickets In 118 Locations!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News