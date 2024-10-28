Another Malayalam film is slowly and steadily rising to the top at the box office window. Titled Pani, the action thriller on Sunday witnessed a huge jump of almost 175% from its opening day and has earned 6.95 crore in 4 days. The film had a decent opening day and has been rising every day ever since.

Pani Box Office Collection Day 4

On Sunday, day 4, October 27, the action thriller helmed by Joju George witnessed a slight growth compared to Saturday, and it earned 2.75 crore at the box office. The film delivered an extended weekend of almost 6.95 crore.

Written, directed, and acted by Joju George, the official synopsis of the film says, “When the peaceful married life of a couple is unexpectedly disrupted by two youngsters with criminal inclination, the trials and tribulations connect the mobster lives of Thrissur by becoming a part of vengeance.” The Malayalam action thriller has been rated 7 on IMDb.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of Pani for four days at the box office.

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.20 crore

Day 3: 2 crore

Day 4: 2.75 crore

Total: 6.95 crore

Needs 8.35 Crore To Cross Thalavan

Meanwhile, the Joju George film has already earned 6.95 crore at the box office in just four days. It needs 8.35 crore more to surpass the lifetime collection of the last Malayalam hit, Thalavan, which starred Asif Ali and Biju Menon. Meanwhile, it has also earned almost 41% of the total collection of Fahadh Fasil‘s Bougainvillea, which currently stands at 16.6 crore at the box office.

