The Gopichand starrer Telugu action-thriller Viswam was released on October 11, 2024, with many expectations. However, the movie is witnessing an underwhelming run at the box office. It has also opened to mixed reviews by the critics and masses alike.

Viswam Box Office Day 17

The day-wise collection of the Gopichand starrer saw a slight rise on its 17th day. It earned around 0.36 crore, a little rise from its 16-day collection of 0.3 crore. The India net collection of the movie now comes to 14.71 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 17.3 crore. The film earned around 0.55 crore in its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 17.9 crore. Given the movie’s 24 crore budget, these numbers are not enough.

Viswam Most Likely To Miss Its Budget Recovery

The Gopichand starrer needs almost 9 crores more to recover its budget. It seems challenging since the day-wise collection of the movie has now drastically reduced. The film has also opened to a mixed response from the masses so it has not been garnering a lot of positive word of mouth.

Viswam’s OTT Release

Due to an underwhelming performance at the box office, the Gopichand starrer will reportedly see an early OTT release According to reports, the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has bought the digital rights of the movie at 12 crore. The film will most likely be released either tomorrow (October 29) or on November 3, 2024, post-Diwali on the OTT platform. The film has been directed by Sreenu Vaitla. Apart from Gopichand, Viswam also stars Kavya Thapar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Naresh in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

