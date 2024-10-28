After the Pongal festive season, Sivakarthikeyan is coming up with another festive release of the year. Yes, his upcoming magnum opus, Amaran, is scheduled to arrive during Diwali, and we’re just three days away from its grand release at the Indian box office. In Tamil Nadu, the film is aiming to register the biggest opening for the actor, and overall, it’s heading for a huge day 1. Let’s see how it is performing in advance booking!

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the upcoming biographical war actioner is scheduled to release on October 31. If reports are to be believed, over 100 crores are spent on the production, and the film is shot on a grand scale. Also, as Siva will be seen in a completely different look, expectations are very high. Thankfully, as far as pre-sales are concerned, the biggie is moving in the right direction.

Amaran is enjoying a bumper response in Tamil Nadu, and this single state alone has contributed over 90% of the total collection in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. Till 2:30 pm IST, the film sold tickets worth 2.75 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) in Tamil Nadu. In the entire nation, it has sold tickets worth 2.90 crore gross for day 1.

Talking about admits on the opening day, Amaran has sold around 1.65 lakh tickets across the nation through advance booking. Out of this, around 1.56 lakh tickets have been booked in Tamil Nadu alone. Considering such a grip, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is on track to score a double-digit opening in the state.

Tamil Nadu is followed by Telangana and Karnataka, but the difference is just too high. Chennai is in the lead among cities, with a ticket sale of around 1.14 crore gross for day 1 so far. It is followed by Trichy and Madurai, with a ticket sale of 0.17 crore and 0.16 crore, respectively.

Before Amaran arrives in theatres, it is expected to cross the 6 crore mark comfortably in the opening day advance booking at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Box Office (China): Scores The Highest-Grossing Opening For Any Comic Book Movie Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News