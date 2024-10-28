The Tamil sports drama Lubber Pandhu has an astounding success story regarding its box office run. The critics and the masses have also praised the Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh starrer. Let us take a look at the movie’s box office performance on its 38th day.

Lubber Pandhu Box Office Day 38

On its 38th day, the Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh starrer did see a slight drop in its day-wise collections. It earned 0.15 crore, a drop from its 37-day collection, wherein it had earned 0.16 crore. The movie’s India net collection came to 37.32 crore. At the same time, the gross collection came to 44.03 crore. The movie is now slowly inching toward the 50-crore milestone. It will be interesting to see whether it achieves this milestone before its theatrical run ends.

Lubber Pandhu’s Stellar ROI

Not only is the Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh starrer inching towards the 50 crore milestone, but it has also achieved a jaw-dropping ROI (Return On Investment). With its current India net collection of 37.32 crore, the film’s ROI comes to 32.32 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to a whopping 646%. This is a massive achievement for the entire movie team. Being mounted at a modest budget of 5 crore, the film’s box office success has been one for this history books.

The Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh starrer’s OTT release has been delayed due to its mammoth box-office success. The movie was supposed to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 18, 2024. However, it seems that Lubber Pandhu will now be released on the OTT platform on November 1, 2024, after it enjoys an even more solid momentum at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Bougainvillea Box Office Collection (10 Days): Needs Just 4.56 Crores To Be In A Safe Zone, But Will It Get There?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News