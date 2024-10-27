Bougainvillea, starring Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil, started off well, but now, when it comes to its verdict at the Indian box office, it’s currently a wait-and-watch scenario. The collection was good during the opening weekend, but during weekdays, the momentum slowed down more than expected, and as a result, it is yet to recover its total budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 11 days!

Helmed by Amal Neerad, the psychological crime thriller was released in theatres on October 17. It opened to a mixed reception from critics, but that didn’t stop the film from minting good moolah during its domestic theatrical run. However, when it comes to securing a successful verdict, the film needs to hold onto its ground by maintaining a steady run.

As per the latest collection update, Bougainvillea has amassed 15.44 crores net at the Indian box office in 10 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 18.21 crores. While the performance in India is decent, the performance in the overseas market has been solid, and so far, it has amassed 15.65 crores gross.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown of Bougainvillea:

India net – 15.44 crores

India gross – 18.21 crores

Overseas gross – 15.65 crores

Worldwide gross – 33.86 crores

Bougainvillea is reportedly made on a budget of 20 crores. Initially, it felt like the film would recover its budget in the opening week or first 10 days, but now, there’s uncertainty about it. The pace of the film has gone down, and it’s hard to predict whether it will get up to the 20 crore mark and be in the safe zone. Now, all eyes are set on how it performs tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

