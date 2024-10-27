It’s another day and another box office comparison story of an OG and its remake. In today’s edition, it’s a comparison between Ram Pothineni’s Ready and Salman Khan’s Ready. Despite being an official Hindi remake, Salman’s biggie turned out to be a much bigger success in India and emerged as one of the biggest hits in the career of the superstar back in the day. So, today, let’s take a look at how both films fared during their theatrical run in India!

Ram Pothineni’s Ready was a critical and commercial success

Helmed by Srinu Vaitla, the Telugu action comedy was released in theatres on June 19, 2008. Upon its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics. The performances of the entire cast, along with the comedy elements, were praised unanimously. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared well with positive word-of-mouth.

Reportedly, it was made on a controlled budget of 8 crores. Against this budget, it did a business of around 15 crores gross at the Indian box office, with almost the entire chunk coming from Andhra Pradesh (Telangana wasn’t formed in 2008). It was declared as a super hit at the Indian box office.

Salman Khan’s remake was a blast!

This Ready was an official Hindi remake helmed by Anees Bazmee. Released on June 3, 2011, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, but this didn’t affect the theatrical run of the Salman Khan starrer. Backed by chartbuster tracks and favorable word-of-mouth among the masses, the film was a huge success.

Reportedly, Ready was made on a budget of 60 crores. Against this, it amassed a staggering 121 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, its domestic total stood at 165 crores gross. So, as we can see, the Salman Khan starrer enjoyed great traction despite being a remake and earned a 1000% higher collection than the Ram Pothineni starrer if we compare the gross numbers of both.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office: 1000 Crores Incoming For Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty Unbeatable Duo – Here’s The Track Record Of Their 10 Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News