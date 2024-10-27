Sivakarthikeyan & Sai Pallavi’s film upcoming war drama Amaran is roaring at the box office with its pre-sales. The film is arriving in the theaters on October 31, and the advance ticket sales for the film are racing fast towards the 100K mark, and it will touch this mark in the next few hours.

Amaran Box Office Ticket Sales

Currently, with 3 days remaining for the film, it has registered a total sale of almost 71K till 11 pm on Sunday, October 27. The film garnered a ticket sale of almost 4,866 tickets per hour on BMS, on average. Meanwhile, it sold 4,670 tickets from 10 – 11 pm on October 27.

The upcoming Tamil film is based on a book titled India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which contains a segment based on Major Mukund. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Shyam Mohan, Bhuvan Arora and others.

Amaran has registered a total of 160.6K interests on BMS. According to reports, it has also surpassed the final pre-sales registered by Lal Salaam, Maharaja, and Aranmanai 4. In fact, the film has crossed the 2 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. The worldwide pre-sales have crossed 3.5 crore.

About Amaran

Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is a Tamil language biographical war drama starring Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan. The official synopsis of the film says, “The life of Major Mukund Varadarajan and is set against the backdrop of the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, Kashmir, which took place back in 2014.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

