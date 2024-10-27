Sivakarthikeyan has geared up for the much-awaited release of Amaran. The actor, who is known for trying his hands at different subjects, is now coming up with a biographical action war biggie, and the excitement is very high on the ground level. While he has already shown his potential to be the next big star of Tamil cinema, this upcoming magnum opus might just speed up the process. With just 4 more days to go, the advance booking for the film has started in full swing. So, here’s the detailed box office report of day 1 pre-sales!

Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the biggie is based on the book series India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes. In this book series, there’s a story about Major Mukund, and Siva will portray that role on the big screen. For this film, the actor has transformed himself, and even in terms of acting, we’ll get to see a different side of Siva.

Backed by impressive promotional material, Amaran is generating good hype at the ground level, and that’s definitely helping the film. As expected, the film is showing a brilliant response in Tamil Nadu. As of 1:15 p.m., it sold tickets worth 1.20 crore gross for day 1 at the box office in the state through advance booking. This includes tickets sold from 405 shows.

Globally, Amaran has amassed over 2 crore gross through advance booking for opening day. It suggests that the film is heading for a solid start at the worldwide box office, and in India, it is heading for the biggest-ever opening for Sivakarthikeyan.

Earlier this year, Sivakarthikeyan came with Ayalaan. In a clash with Dhanush’s Captain Miller, it took a start of 3.89 crore gross at the Indian box office. In comparison to this, Amaran has already amassed 1.20 crore gross through day 1 advance booking, which equals 30.84% of Ayalaan’s opening day collection.

Also starring Sai Pallavi and Bhuvan Arora, Amaran releases on October 31, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

