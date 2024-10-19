Sivakarthikeyan won hearts with his performance in Ayalaan earlier this year. However, the film turned out to be a losing affair. Now, the rising Tamil superstar is coming to the big screen for the second time in 2024, and this time, it seems that he’s going to explode the big screen with his much-awaited Amaran. The film is scheduled to release on Diwali, and it’s definitely going to set the box office on fire.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the Kollywood action entertainer is scheduled to release on October 31. It is reportedly based on Mukund Varadarajan and is an adaptation of India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military, written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. While the exact number is not known, the film is said to be an expensive project and the biggest ever film in Siva’s career.

As of now, Amaran is enjoying a huge buzz on the ground level, all thanks to a power-packed teaser. With no major competition on Diwali, the film will have a blast at the box office in Tamil Nadu. It is also expected to do better in Kerala and Telugu states. On the whole, the double-digit start is guaranteed, and it can go way ahead of the 10 crore mark.

Sivakarthikeyan’s career-best start came with Seemaraja (2018). On day 1, it earned around 11.44 crores net at the Indian box office. This day 1 collection is expected to be easily crushed by Amaran, thus registering the biggest opening in the actor’s career. Also, if all goes well, the film has a chance of even hitting the 15 crore mark.

Take a look at Sivakarthikeyan’s top openers at the Indian box office:

Seemaraja (2018) – 11.44 crores

Don (2022) – 9.3 crores

Doctor (2021) – 8.81 crores

Maaveeran (2023) – 8.1 crores

Meanwhile, Amaran also stars Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, and Rahul Bose in key roles. It is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

